Quebec police meet with two men over online threats towards Premier Francois Legault
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police say they’ve met with two men regarding the online threats made towards Premier Francois Legault.
On Tuesday morning, Surete du Quebec (SQ) chief inspector Guy Lapointe posted a message on Twitter indicating the files will be submitted to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP).
“Threatening remarks towards an elected member of the National Assembly: two men aged 59 and 65 were met by investigators,” the message reads. “Files will be submitted to the DPCP.”
On Sunday, Lapointe announced the SQ had opened an investigation regarding the threats.
On Saturday, blogger Xavier Camus – who is interested in far-right movements and conspiracies – published a screenshot of an exchange between several Internet users reacting to a radio interview of Legault concerning the wearing of masks and other government health measures.
In the screenshot – which was widely shared on social media – there are at least a dozen death threats against the premier.
The Canadian Press could not validate the authenticity of the screenshot in question. However, the news agency noticed several death threats against the premier in recent weeks on the discussion forums of conspiracy theorists who question the existence of the pandemic and who oppose the sanitary measures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.