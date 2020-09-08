MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police say they’ve met with two men regarding the online threats made towards Premier Francois Legault.

On Tuesday morning, Surete du Quebec (SQ) chief inspector Guy Lapointe posted a message on Twitter indicating the files will be submitted to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP).

Propos menaçants envers un élu de l’Assemblée nationale : deux hommes âgés de 59 et 65 ans ont été rencontrés par les enquêteurs. Dossiers seront soumis au DPCP. Les démarches se poursuivent. — Guy Lapointe Jr (@GuyLapointeSQ) September 8, 2020

“Threatening remarks towards an elected member of the National Assembly: two men aged 59 and 65 were met by investigators,” the message reads. “Files will be submitted to the DPCP.”

On Sunday, Lapointe announced the SQ had opened an investigation regarding the threats.

Propos menaçants signalés hier: les démarches se poursuivent. Ce genre de publication est toujours prise au sérieux, peu importe l'intention. Même si vous êtes derrière un profil sur les médias sociaux, il y aura des conséquences. Ne partez pas en échappée avec votre clavier... — Guy Lapointe Jr (@GuyLapointeSQ) September 7, 2020

On Saturday, blogger Xavier Camus – who is interested in far-right movements and conspiracies – published a screenshot of an exchange between several Internet users reacting to a radio interview of Legault concerning the wearing of masks and other government health measures.

In the screenshot – which was widely shared on social media – there are at least a dozen death threats against the premier.

The Canadian Press could not validate the authenticity of the screenshot in question. However, the news agency noticed several death threats against the premier in recent weeks on the discussion forums of conspiracy theorists who question the existence of the pandemic and who oppose the sanitary measures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.