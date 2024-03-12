Man attacked, suspects flee on busy Viger Avenue in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the stabbing of a 50-year-old man this morning near the Ville Marie West Tunnel entrance at the corner of Viger Avenue East and Panet Street.

Police say the man was stabbed at around 9:30 a.m. in the upper body and was transported to hospital. He was conscious while transport.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and are currently being sought by police.

Investigators are currently questioning an eyewitness.

The crime scene forced authorities to close off a large perimeter on Viger Avenue westbound between Papineau Avenue and Atateken Street, leading to a major disruption of traffic in the area.