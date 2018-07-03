

The Canadian Press





A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a murder in Saint Hyacinthe, Que.

The SQ said that around noon on Tuesday, it received several phone calls about a man who was injured in a pedestrian crossing.

The victim was identified as 60-year old Denis Chasse, a native of the town.

The SQ hasn't released the cause of death.

The suspect is in his thirties and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Both he and Chasse were known to police.

The investigation is ongoing.