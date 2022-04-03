Man arrested in Montreal after being struck by pickup truck; police say he was waving a gun

A 28-year-old man who was struck by a pickup truck over the weekend is now facing weapons charges from his hospital bed, and police say the driver acted in self-defence.

A 911 call led police to the scene of the collision at about 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Prieur St. East and Lausanne Ave. in the Montreal North borough.

Police located the man, who was conscious with upper body injuries. He was transported to hospital, but is expected to survive.



Police say the driver is a 43-year-old man who was still at the scene of the collision when police arrived. He was not injured.

"According to initial reports, a conflict between the driver and the pedestrian escalated. Subsequently, the driver, in his truck, intentionally hit the pedestrian," Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said.



Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the younger man was in the street waving a gun at the driver.

Because it appears to be self-defence, the 43-year-old man was not arrested for striking the man, police said.

The 28-year-old man is facing charges of possession of an unauthorized firearm, pointing a firearm, and breach of probation. He may appear from his hospital bed.

The scene was secured for SPVM collision investigators, who will try to determine the exact circumstances that led to the assault.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.