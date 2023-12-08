Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say the 15-month-old boy was discovered at a home daycare in L'Assomption, about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal, on Tuesday.

The toddler was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

A man from Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes was arrested "for homicide," according to a press release from the SQ.

He was held in custody and is expected to appear at the Joliette courthouse to face formal charges.

An autopsy was ordered into the child's cause of death.