Man arrested for threats against Mayor Plante: reports
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:43PM EST
A 63-year-old man has reportedly been charged after threatening Mayor Valerie Plante's life in an e-mail.
Several media reports say the man was arrested and charged last weekend, although police would not confirm this to CTV on Tuesday night.
La Presse is reporting the man sent an email to Plante containing fairly specific threats, leading police to investigate.
Police say they will provide more details on this matter Wednesday.
