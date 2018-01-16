

CTV Montreal





A 63-year-old man has reportedly been charged after threatening Mayor Valerie Plante's life in an e-mail.

Several media reports say the man was arrested and charged last weekend, although police would not confirm this to CTV on Tuesday night.

La Presse is reporting the man sent an email to Plante containing fairly specific threats, leading police to investigate.

Police say they will provide more details on this matter Wednesday.