MONTREAL -- A man is expected to appear in court Monday after a 37-year-old woman suffered “serious stab wounds” that sent her to hospital in critical condition Sunday evening in Saint-Julienne, Que.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), at 7:45 p.m. police were called to a home on Route 337 in the Lanaudière region, approximately 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

The woman is in stable condition in hospital and police say a young child was also injured while she was being attacked. The child's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police arrested a suspect, a 42-year-old man, after he drove off the road near Saint-Pierre Street during a short pursuit in the city of Joliette around 8:30 p.m. He was sent to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

The man is expected to face charges of assault and fleeing police.

The investigation is ongoing.