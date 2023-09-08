Man accused of Quebec forest fire arson in Chibougamau to remain in custody

The man accused of deliberately setting forest fires this summer in the Chibougamau area of Northern Quebec will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said on Friday that Brian Paré, 37, of Chibougamau, was formally charged on Thursday with two counts of arson.

The accused appeared by videoconference late Thursday at the Roberval courthouse.

Prosecutors say the two charges relate to a fire deliberately set in a forest between July 8 and last Tuesday, followed by a second fire set in a fisherman's shack "around May 31."

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu pointed out that the SQ was assisted in its investigation by experts in behavioural analysis, criminal profilers and psychologists.

The SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division is now trying to determine whether these suspected arsons are linked to the forced evacuations of Chibougamau residents last June.

Chibougamau's 7,500 residents were forced to leave their homes for about a week on June 6 because of forest fires and poor air quality in the region.