Number of young people with anxiety-depressive disorders peaks in Quebec

The proportion of young Quebecers with an anxiety-depressive disorder has reached a peak, with 8.4 per cent of 15- to 29-year-olds diagnosed in 2021-2022.

Women are twice as affected as men, according to an update published Friday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec.

The data show that in 2021-2022, 11.8 per cent of women and 5.2 per cent of men were diagnosed with an anxiety-depressive disorder.

This includes depression, bipolar disorder, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The percentage of young people with an anxiety-depressive disorder has been rising steadily since 2017-2018 when 5.9 per cent of young people aged 15-29 were diagnosed.

Certain age groups are more likely to suffer from an anxiety-depressive disorder.

The most recent data show that 25-29 year-olds have the highest prevalence, and 15-19 year-olds the lowest.

The data come from the Quebec Integrated Chronic Disease Surveillance System.

A person is considered to have an anxiety-depressive disorder if he or she receives a diagnosis registered in the Quebec Health Ministry's hospital client database or the fee-for-service medical services file.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2024.