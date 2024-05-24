Driver in life-threatening condition after crashing into tree in the Laurentians

A driver was seriously injured after colliding with a tree Friday afternoon in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.

The crash happened on Route 344, near the intersection of Route 148 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 3:15 pm on Friday.

"The southbound vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

The man, who was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash, was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Highway 344 was closed Friday between Highway 148 and Queen Street to allow an SQ collision investigation officer to analyze the scene and determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2024.