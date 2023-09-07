Chibougamau man facing arson charges in connection with Quebec wildfires

A 37-year-old man from Chibougamau, Que. is facing arson charges in connection with the numerous forest fires that occurred earlier this summer in that area.

Quebec provincial police said the man was arrested Thursday after a 'meticulous investigation.'

The suspect, who has so far not been named by police, will appear Thursday afternoon via videoconference at the Roberval judicial district.



Police say further details of the charges against him are expected to be released Friday.

IN PHOTOS: Quebec wildfire season 2023

Wildfires swept across several regions of Quebec this summer, including in Chibougamau, some 650 kilometres north of Montreal. Chibougamau residents were forced to evacuate on June 6, and were only able to return to their homes almost a week later, on June 12. Two weeks later, they narrowly avoided a second evacuation despite difficult conditions for firefighters battling wildfires nearby.

Police are asking anyone with information on criminal activity to reach out to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.



