Man, 77, dies after being pepper sprayed by Surete du Quebec officers
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 10:50AM EDT
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 77-year-old man died after being pepper sprayed by provincial police during an intervention in the Monteregie region east of Montreal.
The Bureau des enquetes independantes says two police officers went to the residence in Sainte-Helene-de-Bagot at about 6 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about a domestic conflict involving a couple.
The group's statement says the man began having trouble breathing after he was pepper sprayed and handcuffed by police.
He was taken to hospital, where he died just before 8 p.m.
The watchdog office, which investigates when a civilian dies during a police intervention, will probe the incident with the help of the Montreal police.
