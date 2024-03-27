Man, 75, in critical condition after being struck by truck in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A 75-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after police say he was struck by a truck while crossing the street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call at around 5 p.m. for a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck near the corner of Langelier Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man unconscious on the ground. He was seriously injured and sent to hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was not injured and did not require hospitalization, but had "nervous shock," according to police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

According to preliminary information, the truck was travelling south on Langelier, made a left turn and struck the pedestrian while he was crossing Sherbrooke.

A perimeter was set up so that collision investigators could examine the scene, but the intersection has since been reopened to traffic.