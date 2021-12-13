A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident over the weekend, when the remains of an animal were left outside a mosque in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was investigating after saying it was notified of the incident, at a mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine, at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

On Monday evening, a police spokesperson said the 33-year-old has been arrested and could face charges -- he has met with police and the casefile is under review with prosecutors.

The man has been released for now, and the SQ spokesperson couldn't give more details about him or where he lives, nor whether he's known to police.

The SQ said on the weekend it did not have any details as to what kind of animal it was whose carcass was left, but media reported Monday that it was a rabbit or hare.

Officers did say there were signs that the animal had not simply died in the area, but that the carcass was left there on purpose.

Officers said they were trying to determine if the incident should be classified a hate crime.