Man, 31, facing charges in connection with St-Laurent arson

Montreal police have arrested a 31-year-old man they say committed arson at a business in the St-Laurent borough.

Dore Badawi was arrested on Dec. 30 on suspicion of setting fire to the business and appeared at the Montreal courthouse the same day.

Badawi is facing charges of possession of incendiary material, obstructing a peace officer, and breach of conditions.

A resident alerted police after seeing a man loitering around the business. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and said they quickly located Badawi, who they claim was in possession of tools to start a fire.

Containers of gasoline were also located near the scene of the arrest.

The same business was the target of four other arson attempts in November and December 2022. An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of these events.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation can call 911 or their local neighbourhood station. People can also reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal by calling 514 393-1133 or by visiting infocrimemontreal.ca.