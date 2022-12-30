Man, 28, shot dead in Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022

Montreal police (SPVM) say a man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday evening in the city's Saint-Laurent borough. It's the 41st homicide of 2022.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 8:10 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire Boulevards.

Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with at least one bullet wound to his upper body.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

No arrests have been made but police set up a perimeter around the scene Friday as they investigated.