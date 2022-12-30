Man, 28, in critical condition after shooting in Saint-Laurent: Montreal police

Montreal police say a man is in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in what they described as an attempted murder in the city's Saint-Laurent borough.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 8:10 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards.

Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with at least one bullet wound to his upper body.

He was unconscious en route to hospital.

No arrests have been made but police have set up a perimeter around the scene as they continue to investigate.