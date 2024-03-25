Man, 25, charged with murder after fatal strip club brawl north of Montreal

A 25-year-old man was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal brawl at a strip club last week north of Montreal.

Court documents identify the accused as Sebastien Leduc of Laval, Que., a Montreal suburb.

Police say Leduc was involved in the fight that left one person dead and one person seriously injured at the O'Gascon Gentlemen Club in Terrebonne, Que., on Friday.

Leduc, who was scheduled to appear in a Laval court on Monday, was also injured in the fight that broke out around 2:30 a.m.

The victim who was killed was identified as Jessy Furtado-Bénard, 32.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward, adding that they can remain anonymous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.