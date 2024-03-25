MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 25, charged with murder after fatal strip club brawl north of Montreal

    Share

    A 25-year-old man was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal brawl at a strip club last week north of Montreal.

    Court documents identify the accused as Sebastien Leduc of Laval, Que., a Montreal suburb.

    Police say Leduc was involved in the fight that left one person dead and one person seriously injured at the O'Gascon Gentlemen Club in Terrebonne, Que., on Friday.

    Leduc, who was scheduled to appear in a Laval court on Monday, was also injured in the fight that broke out around 2:30 a.m.

    The victim who was killed was identified as Jessy Furtado-Bénard, 32.

    Police are asking witnesses to come forward, adding that they can remain anonymous.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News