Man, 25, assaulted and sent to hospital in downtown Montreal

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after an armed assault in Montreal on Saturday evening.

The assault took place on Wolfe Street, near René-Lévesque Boulevard East, in the Centre-Sud district.

However, the victim's life was out of danger when Montreal police (SPVM) last updated his condition.

Police arrived on the scene after a 911 call was placed around 5:30 p.m. about a bloodied man in the street.

They saw "a man on the ground with sharp force injuries to his lower body," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

The man was taken to hospital.

The suspect(s) had already fled by the time police arrived, but witnesses were met and surveillance cameras were reviewed.

The SPVM reported that the canine unit and investigators analyzed the scene.