A young man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot in Brossard on Tuesday afternoon, and three have been arrested.

Longueuil police said the victim was shot at least once while in a car in a parking lot of a small shopping mall on Rome Blvd. near Marie-Victorin Blvd.

The shooting took place just before 4 pm. near a Tim Horton’s store in the mall.

"At least one gunshot was reportedly shot at a 23-year-old man who was sitting in vehicle in a commercial parking lot," police wrote in an update.

The victim was transported to a hospital center where his life is still in danger, police said Tuesday evening.

They said that the three men arrested were all apprehended in Candiac and that all are "persons of interest," but provided no other information about the arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information about the event to call 911 or call the police information line anonymously at 450-846-8500.