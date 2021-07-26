MONTREAL -- Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured following a police chase in Longueuil Monday evening.

At 6:16 p.m. Monday, Longueuil police received a call from a woman who reported that her friend was travelling in a car driven by another man who made suicidal comments, according to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

The woman was concerned about her friend’s safety.

Responding police officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Route 116 in the St-Hubert area, but the driver allegedly refused.

The BEI said the 22-year-old man was driving alone at the time and drove off the road near the ramp for Route 132, near the exit of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The incident resulted in serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the watchdog. The man was sent to hospital.

The collision also closed the 132 west between Taschereau and Notre-Dame in Saint-Lambert.

Un accident impliquant un automobiliste est survenu ce soir vers 18h30 sur la route 132 près du boul. Taschereau à Longueuil. La 132 ouest est fermée entre Taschereau et Notre-Dame à Saint-Lambert. Le @PoliceSPAL vous demande d’éviter le secteur. Enquête en cours. — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 27, 2021

The BEI has assigned five investigators to probe the police response to the incident.

No further details were released.