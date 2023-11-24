Man, 22, arrested in Vancouver in connection with 2021 attempted murder in Montreal

Montreal police say they have arrested a man in Vancouver in connection with an attempted murder in 2021.

Tchad Daniel Vatyl, 22, was arrested with the help of Vancouver police and was returned to Montreal on Thursday by SPVM officers.

He was the fourth person arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies that sent a man in his 20s to hospital.

On Sept. 1, 2021, police say shots were fired out of a car at a man sitting in from of a house on 55th Avenue and 3rd Street. The man managed to take cover.

While attempting to flee, the suspects got into a minor accident and abandoned their vehicle. Three of them were arrested shortly afterwards, but the fourth managed to get away.



Police are investigating what they call an attempted murder in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)Etssin Exavier, Gerry Alexis Marc and Jeffrey Fort, aged 19, 22 and 23 at the time, were charged with attempted murder.

Vatyl appeared Friday morning at the Montreal courthouse to face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, discharging a weapon with intent and riding in a vehicle containing a prohibited firearm.