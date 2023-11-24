MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested

    A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.

    Police in Laval, Que., say they arrested a 30-year-old man at the scene.

    Officers were dispatched to a home in the Vimont district after 5:30 p.m. for an alleged dispute between adults, and found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

    The woman was transported to hospital where her death was confirmed, and police say the 30-year-old suspect was sent to hospital for evaluation.

    Const. Erika Landry says police were first called to the home at 2:30 p.m. that day and an intervention took place involving paramedics and social workers.

    Landry says the province's police watchdog, known as the BEI, has decided not to investigate.

    The suspect remains hospitalized and authorities will determine whether he is fit to appear for a scheduled arraignment later today in Laval.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

