Man, 21, facing a $1,400 fine and possible charges for excessive speeding while impaired, Quebec police

A young man from Montreal's South Shore is looking at an over $1,400 fine for speeding and possible impaired driving charges after a Quebec provincial police (SQ) stop.

The SQ said that at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, provincial police officers clocked a vehicle going 123 km/h on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge spanning the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Longueuil. The speed limit is 50 km/h on the bridge.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was given a $1,414 ticket in addition to 14 demerit points. His license was also suspended for 30 days.

His vehicle was also seized for a month.

Police also say he was driving at twice the legal limit after administering a breathalyzer test.

"The driver was subject to a zero-alcohol measure," the SQ said in a news release.