MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police

    SPVM headquarters

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

    A 911 call was made around 2:20 p.m. to report a man found unconscious in his vehicle, drawing officers to the corner of Fontenelle and Jean-Talon Streets in the Saint-Leonard borough.

    The man was declared dead on the scene. He had been shot at least once, according to the SPVM. 

    Police said they're investigating the case as a "suspicious death." 

    No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story reported the man had non-life-threatening injuries, but police confirm he was found dead on the scene. The article has been adjusted accordingly.  

