Majority of optometrists to withdraw from Quebec health network next month

The majority of optometrists in Quebec will withdraw from the public health-care insurance program (RAMQ) as of Nov. 22, meaning that patients covered by the public plan will have to pay for services.

The Quebec optometrists association (AOQ) announced on Wednesday morning that 85 per cent of its members have decided to withdraw from RAMQ because of the “impasse” in negotiations surrounding the compensation paid to them by Quebec.

According to AOQ president Dr. Guillaume Fortin, optometrists' operating costs have risen three times faster than the fee-for-service rates agreed by the Health Ministry.

In his opinion, negotiations to renew the agreement, which expired in 2020, are “not moving forward.”

“Optometry services will continue to be available, but the population currently covered by the public plan will no longer be covered as of November 22 and will therefore have to pay for services, which we regret,” said Fortin in a news release.

Optometric services covered by the public plan are free for people under the age of 18 and those aged 65 or over, as well as for income security recipients.

The public plan usually covers one eye examination per year.

According to the AOQ, clients covered by the public plan account for 55 per cent of optometrists' patients, “a growing proportion.”

“We are asking for reasonable and fair treatment, so that we can continue to play our role throughout Quebec and help relieve congestion in the system,” said Fortin.

The AOQ has 1,500 members.