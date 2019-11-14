MONTREAL – Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says workers have located the source of a major leak that forced a partial closure of the Montreal Metro’s orange line Thursday.

Service has been cut between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations, with no trains stopping at the Square-Victoria-OACI station, due to water infiltration caused by a broken aqueduct.

“A lot of water is coming into the station, so what we are trying to do right now is make sure the water doesn’t break our electric system,” Luc Tremblay, Director General of the STM told CTV News.

“It’s a very bad time to have a water leak because it’s rush hour, so it’s a very big deal.”

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is advising people to use the green line.

[Ongoing disruption] ��⚠️ The service is interrupted between Berri-UQAM and Lionel Groulx stations. We invite clients to take the @stm_Verte to continue their travel to downtown stations. https://t.co/N8UnqPjnbt pic.twitter.com/6YbpfcRdD0 — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) November 14, 2019

The Montreal fire department says it received a call at 5:45 a.m. about water leaking into a building on Viger Street and Beaver Hall Hill.

The leak has been capped and Plante says an extensive clean-up of the Square-Victoria-OACI station is underway.

The Montreal fire department and Montreal Public Works are also onsite.

This is what Square Victoria metro looks like this morning. Crews have to dry everything out before power on tracks can be turned back on @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/y0Gf4gwSAv — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) November 14, 2019

The Ministry of Transport is working to evaluate any potential impacts on the Viger Tunnel.

The STM has added buses to its service to help people get around. Service on the orange line is expected to resume at 12 p.m. Even so, the STM says trains may not stop at the Square-Victoria-OACI station.