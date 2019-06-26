Featured Video
Major power outage: electricity restored after 64,000 Montrealers lose electricity
A major power outage swept across western Montreal Wednesday afternoon.
At its peak, about 64,000 customers in NDG, Hampstead, Cote-St-Luc and Montreal West were affected.
The outage stemmed from faulty batteries at the Hampstead post that needed to be replaced in an emergency measure.
Work began at 2 p.m., when electricity was cut to the clients.
Power was almost entirely restored by 7 p.m.
