New AI tool to help Montreal transit users navigate bus detours

Montreal transit users are getting access to a new tool which uses AI technology to track bus detours.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced the rollout in a news release on Monday.

The new feature is now available in Beta on the STM website and the Transit app.

It allows users to better plan their trips by viewing alternative routes, as well as temporary and relocated stops.

The Quebec government provided $200,000 toward the project.

"We know that it can be difficult to keep track of detours in our extensive 500-square-kilometre network. Thanks to support from the Quebec government, we have taken the opportunity to work with Transit to develop an innovative, functional solution," said STM CEO Marie-Claude Léonard.

The AI-based tool uses a statistical model trained on thousands of STM bus trips, with data from the STM and the Transit app.

As soon as three vehicles in a row deviate from their regular route, Transit records the new route and begins showing it in the app.

A new feature available through the STM or Transit app automatically detects bus detours and temporary stops. (Source: STM)The feature is designed to detect, analyze and display transit detours within an hour after they begin.

The STM says users will be invited to give feedback about the feature in a few weeks.

A finalized version of the feature will be developed following the trial period.