Major fire destroys West Island funeral home

A major fire has destroyed a West Island funeral home Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

According to the Montreal fire department (SIM), the fire started at around 2:05 p.m. at the Collins Clake funeral home, near the corner of Highway 20 and Cartier Street, in Pointe-Claire.

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire at the Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home in the West Island on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (CTV News)

Around 70 firefighters were still trying to extinguish the blaze two hours after it started. Flames erupted near the roof of the building, built in the 1960s, as large amounts of black smoke filled the sky.

After the fire was initially called in, it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, said SIM section chief Francis Fleury.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury to his face but he was not hospitalized, Fleury said.

Montreal paramedics confirmed that no patients were sent to hospital.

The cause of the fire is not known, but is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.