Maccarone to be introduced as Liberal candidate on Wednesday
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:05AM EDT
Jennifer Maccarone will be formally introduced as the Liberal candidate for Westmount-Saint-Louis on Wednesday morning.
CTV Montreal broke the news on Tuesday that the president of the Quebec English School Boards Association would be selected to run in the riding.
Maccarone accepted the offer on Monday night.
She'll be the first-ever female candidate for the Liberals in Westmount.
The 39-day campaign officially gets underway on Thursday.
