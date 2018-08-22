

CTV Montreal





Jennifer Maccarone will be formally introduced as the Liberal candidate for Westmount-Saint-Louis on Wednesday morning.

CTV Montreal broke the news on Tuesday that the president of the Quebec English School Boards Association would be selected to run in the riding.

Maccarone accepted the offer on Monday night.

She'll be the first-ever female candidate for the Liberals in Westmount.

The 39-day campaign officially gets underway on Thursday.