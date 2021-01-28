BOUCHERVILLE, QUE. -- Home improvement and construction chain Lowe's Canada announced Thursday the launch of a campaign to hire more than 7,000 people for full and part-time positions, including nearly 2,150 in Quebec.

The hires will be used to increase the staff of Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores across Canada.

The company said that the positions to be filled range from reception clerks and sales associates to specialized sales consultants, including administrative support and merchandising roles.

Each new employee will have access to training and mentoring related to their responsibilities.

Lowe's Canada will be holding a series of national and regional hiring events over the next two months, starting February 3-4. National events will be held online exclusively, while for regional events there will be the option of an initial interview online or in person.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.