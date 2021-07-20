MONTREAL -- They came in like a wrecking ball.

And it was all caught on camera.

Two lovers locking lips outside a Montreal barber shop were so into each other that they busted through the glass door Monday morning.

This video of a couple shattering a glass door of a Montreal barbershop while making out has more than 19,000 views on FB. The shop told me they still don't know who this couple is.��



��️Savvy Barbershop pic.twitter.com/TlNMzddwnq — Joe Lofaro (@giuseppelo) July 20, 2021

Savvy Barbershop, located in Montreal’s La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood, shared surveillance video of the love birds backing into the front entrance while making out and then suddenly falling into a pile of broken glass inside the shop. The video on the business’ Facebook page has gone viral, with more than 19,000 views as of Tuesday evening.

The couple can be seen looking stunned on the floor of the business before quickly getting up and fleeing the scene.

“Love hurts,” the barber shop wrote on its Facebook page.

The business said it has not been able to identify the couple seen in the video.