Longueuil police seeking public's help to find missing 37-year-old woman

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Christina Lamarche, who was last seen on Feb. 24, 2021. (Source: Longueuil police) Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Christina Lamarche, who was last seen on Feb. 24, 2021. (Source: Longueuil police)

