Longueuil police seek missing 64-year-old woman

Longueuil police (SPAL) are searching for Suzanne Kadoch, 64, who has been missing since Oct. 6, 2022. Longueuil police (SPAL) are searching for Suzanne Kadoch, 64, who has been missing since Oct. 6, 2022.

