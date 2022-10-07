Longueuil police seek missing 64-year-old woman
Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating 64-year-old Suzanne Kadoch, who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Kadoch was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday on Dieppe Street in Longueuil, wearing a blue coat with fur and a grey sweater.
She is 5'2", (1.57 m), weights 210 lbs (95 kg), with white skin, gray hair and hazel eyes.
Kadoch could be in the Bord-de-l'Eau Street area in Longueuil, according to police, whos say there's reason to fear for her health and safety.
Anyone with information on Kadoch's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
