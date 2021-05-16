MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are searching for Amal Desjardins, a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on May 9.

Police said Desjardins could possibly be in Montreal or Toronto and that there are fears for her health and safety.

She has white skin and stands stands 5'5 and weighs 110 lbs. She has long, black hair, blue eyes and speaks both English and French.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.