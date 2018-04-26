

Longueuil police have named a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old last October.

Muhammad Adhane was shot and killed in Longueuil on Oct. 15, 2017 following an argument at a restaurant.

Witnesses said the victim was sitting with his girlfriend inside a Subway on Grant St. near Saint Foy Blvd. when they were confronted by a man who has since been identified as Youcef Bouras.

They began fighting and police now believe Bouras shot Adhane one block away from the restaurant.

Longueuil police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Bouras's arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Bouras is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks French.

He stands 1.74 m tall and weighs 61 kg (5'8", 135 lb). He turns 21 in May.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Echec au Crime at 1-800-711-1800.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Bouras.