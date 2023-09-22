Long-time Montreal Canadiens Dr. Mulder retires after a 60-year career
The Montreal Canadiens announced a number of changes to their medical team on Friday, including the retirement of Dr. David Mulder after a 60-year career with the organization.
Mulder has been given emeritus status, allowing him to continue to act as a consultant. He will be replaced by Dr. Dan Deckelbaum, who will become chief medical officer, while Dr. Thierry Pauyo will become the club's chief orthopedic surgeon.
Mulder began his sporting career with the Habs in 1963, working with players from the Montreal Junior Canadiens, the Montreal Voyageurs and then the Montreal Canadiens.
Mulder has been celebrated for his rapid intervention in incidents in Montreal involving Trent McCleary on Jan. 29, 2000 and Max Pacioretty on March 8, 2011. He was also often seen at Saku Koivu's side as he battled intra-abdominal non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2001.
Born in Eston, Saskatchewan, he was chief surgeon at the Montreal General Hospital from 1977 to 1998.
He was president of the NHL Society of Chief Medical Officers from 2003 to 2006, and is a recipient of the Order of Canada and the Award of Merit from the Montreal General Hospital.
Mulder was also honoured in October 2012 by the USA National Safety Council for his important role in the development of a province-wide trauma program in Quebec.
In addition, Matthew Moore has been hired as a massage therapist, Daniel Chammas has been promoted to assistant athletic therapist, and Marie-Pierre Néron has been hired to replace him in Laval as assistant athletic therapist with the Rocket.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.
