MONTREAL -- Residents of CHSLD Herron, a Dorval long-term care facility hard hit by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, have reached a $5.5 million settlement with the residence's management.

Lawyer Arthur Wechsler who is representing the class action plaintiffs confirmed the signing of the agreement Wednesday morning.

It provides for the payment of compensation to several categories of people.

The amount will be shared with the estates of deceased residents, the spouses or children of the deceased, and residents who were present during the first wave and survived.

The class action alleged that the residents were deprived of care and neglected in the context of the pandemic. It held that the residents deserved to be compensated for the way they were treated during this period.

As this is a class action, the agreement must be approved by the Quebec Superior Court. The case will be heard on April 30.

Wechsler hopes that the payments will be made before the end of the year.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the CHSLD Herron made headlines when 47 of its residents died last spring.

The coroner's public inquiry into the deaths during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was supposed to begin by examining what happened at the home, but that portion has been postponed at the request of lawyers representing the home and its management.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.