Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night

After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night.

A shooting in a nearby park left three people injured.

Laval police (SPL) reported that the first emergency call was received at 5:22 p.m. on Friday to report a person injured by firearms.

The total number of victims varied between three and four over the course of the evening, but the latest SPL report says that three men were shot. They have been hospitalized, but their lives are not thought to be in danger.

Two men in their 20s and one in his late teens are believed to have been shot. At least one of the victims has a criminal record. However, it is not known whether or not this is related to the armed assaults as the motive remains unknown and the suspect is still at large.

The victims who were injured in the park behind the college took refuge inside the building. The police then set in motion the containment protocol. To get out, the authorities proceeded to identify each person before escorting them out.

SPL spokeswoman Geneviève Major said the number of people trapped in the college was estimated at 500. Once evacuated, however, people had to leave their vehicles behind in order to preserve the crime scene for investigators.

Throughout the evening, many relatives of those trapped flooded 911 with calls, forcing Laval police to issue a message to people to stop calling.

"There are about 500 students in the college. We can't answer for every single person. We can reassure the population that the students are safe," said Major. "As for the evolution of the investigation, we are still looking for a suspect. For the moment, there is talk of one person, but no description has been provided."

La fusillade près du Collège Montmorency est troublante. @fbonnardelCAQ est en contact avec les forces de l’ordre. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous combattrons sans relâche la violence armée dans nos rues pour que le Qc reste un endroit sécuritaire. — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 12, 2022

Investigators were to meet with the hospitalized victims in order to learn more about the circumstances of the armed attacks.

Apart from the college, no other locations have been placed under lockdown, although a large security perimeter has been deployed in the hope of nabbing the suspect.