Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal

The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area on Friday.

According to Québec 511, numerous highways and streets are affected.

Anyone who must be on the roads is being asked to drive carefully.

As of 10 a.m., there are no unusual Hydro-Quebec outages.

All updates will be posted below:

10 a.m.

The pavement of the R-134 ramp to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge (currently undergoing work) is "severely damaged" due to heavy rain.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area to allow for emergency work.

9:30 a.m.

The ramp between Highway 13 North (Chomedey) and the A-520 West is closed due to water accumulation; crews are on site.

The ramp between Highway 13 North and the A-A520 East is now open.

The ramp between Highway 15 South (des Laurentides) and Highway 40 is now reopened.

Papineau Avenue North (A-19) between Henri-Bourassa and Gouin boulevards is now reopened.

Highway 25 South at Exit 4 (downtown Montreal) is reopened.

The ramp between Highway 40 West and Highway 13 North (Laval) is now reopened.

Highway 40 East (Félix-Leclerc) will be partially reopened (2 lanes) at Exit 62 (de la Côte-Vertu Boulevard) to move cars stuck on the overpass. It will then be closed again due to water accumulation.

8:30 a.m.:

Tunnel de Liesse: The ramp between Highway 13 North (Chomedey) and the A-520 West (de la Côte-de-Liesse Road) is closed due to water accumulation.

The ramp between Highway 15 South (des Laurentides) and Highway 40 is closed due to water accumulation.

Papineau Avenue North (A-19) between Henri-Bourassa and Gouin boulevards is closed due to water accumulation.

Highway 25 South at Exit 4 (downtown Montreal) is completely closed due to water accumulation.

Highway 40 East (Félix-Leclerc) is closed at Exit 62 (de la Côte-Vertu Boulevard) due to water accumulation.

7:30 a.m.

Co-founder of Resilience Montreal Nakuset takes to X to ask for help removing water from the shelter.

"Resilience serves up to 1000 meals a day, and the community relies on their services," she wrote. "If you can show up and help, please do. Go to the back door in the alley and ring the doorbell."