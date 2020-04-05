MONTREAL -- Quebec is confirming 19 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 94.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 7,944 cases, an increase of 947. Official say 525 patients are in hospital, up by 47, and 154 of those are in intensive care. That's up by 24 cases in one day.

The province is also extending its closures of non-essential goods and services from April 13 to May 4, Premier Francois Legault announced on Sunday.

“If we relax our efforts, we’ll just delay the moment when we’ll be able to go back to our lives. The battle is far from over. In fact, we’re entering a decisive stage of this battle,” said Legault. “Every gesture at this point saves lives.”

He said the province has 13 days' worth of N95 masks after receiving a shipment of goods, and has about seven days worth of surgical masks and gowns.



Quebec’s public health officials say as of Sunday, there are 2,847 people awaiting test results, 87,992 cases confirmed negative

Montreal, where there are 3,713 confirmed cases, remains the region most affected by the pandemic.

During the daily news briefing, Legault was accompanied by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, and the strategic medical advisor for Quebec publish health, Richard Massé.

Health Minister Danielle McCann and Public Health director Horacio Arruda took Sunday off, after Legault took a day off on Saturday.



With files form The Canadian Press