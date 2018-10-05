

CTV Montreal





The Quebec Liberal party has named Pierre Arcand as interim chief in the wake of Philippe Couillard's resignation.

The MNA for Mont Royal was chosed Friday morning by the Liberal party caucus.

He said he was very happy with theseleciton.

Meanwihle the party has decided to throw Guy Ouellette out of caucus.

Ouellette came under fire repeatedly during the election campaign after it was revealed emails were sent from his email account to the Coalition Avenir Quebec in 2016.

Those emails allegedly showed a link between Liberal party organizer Pietro Perrino and Luigi Correti, a businessman who was once accused of fraud.