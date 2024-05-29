MONTREAL
    • Man dead after shooting at Lachine basketball court

    Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Duff Court Street in Lachine on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting on Duff Court Street in Lachine on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A man is dead after a shooting on a basketball court in Lachine on Wednesday.

    At 7:30 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about the incident on Duff Court Street.

    When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his upper body.

    Paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they rolled him into the ambulance.

    A woman could be heard crying loudly in front of a large group of people as someone came to console her.

    The man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, where he eventually died.

    The suspect allegedly arrived and fired a gun before fleeing the scene, police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said. 

    No arrests have been made.

    It is the 17th murder to occur on the Montreal police territory this year.

