Man dead after shooting at Lachine basketball court

A man is dead after a shooting on a basketball court in Lachine on Wednesday.

At 7:30 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about the incident on Duff Court Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his upper body.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they rolled him into the ambulance.

A woman could be heard crying loudly in front of a large group of people as someone came to console her.

The man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, where he eventually died.

The suspect allegedly arrived and fired a gun before fleeing the scene, police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

No arrests have been made.

It is the 17th murder to occur on the Montreal police territory this year.