

CTV Montreal





The Lester B. Pearson School Board is asking the provincial government to come up with another plan to help students.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge is going to transfer Riverdale High School from the Lester B. Pearson School Board to the Commission Scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys, and do so this summer.

Riverdale High School has room for about 950 students, and currently has about 450 pupils enrolled. Those students will have to be transferred to other schools at the end of this school year.

Meanwhile the CSMB added 2,500 new students in 2018, many of them refugees and immigrants.

About 80 of those students have been attending 'welcome to French' classes at Riverdale High School in space rented to the Marguerite Bourgeoys board.

On Monday the Lester B. Pearson School Board issued a statement saying that it is more than willing to come up with options other than transferring an entire school to another board.

The board listed four other possible options, including:

granting permission to immigrants, and children of immigrants, to attend English-language schools

leasing classroom space to the CSMB

subdividing buildings into French and English schools

a joint project involving French and English students

The Lester B. Pearson board closed three schools in recent years, and those buildings were ceded to the Marguerite Bourgeoys board.

Under Bill 101 only children of those who had the majority of their education in English in Canada are allowed to attend English-language public schools in Quebec, although the Ministry of Education can choose to grant permission to any student to study in English.

In December the Ministry of Education sent a notice that it would not allow any of the new students to study in English.

Instead it said it would invoke Article 477.1 of the Education Act to seize the school and transfer it to another board.

The Board is holding a news conference Monday morning, and its regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday evening.