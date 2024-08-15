MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Legault visits flood victims in Louiseville, Que.

    Quebec Premier François Legault in Louiseville surveys flood damage (Noovo Info) Quebec Premier François Legault in Louiseville surveys flood damage (Noovo Info)
    Premier François Legault was in Louiseville, Mauricie, Thursday morning to view the damage left by Storm Debby.

    Legault met with Louiseville Mayor Yvon Deshaies, as well as with flood damage victims.

    Some 250 Louiseville residents were affected by the flooding. Banks of surrounding rivers overflowed into the fields, and water rushed into the basements of homes.

    Rainfall caused by tropical storm Debby reached 200 millimetres in 24 hours in some parts of Quebec.

    More to come.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 15, 2024.


     

