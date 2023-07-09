Legault to focus on green economy during upcoming meeting with premiers

Quebec Premier Francois Legault smiles as his government and the federal government announce major investments in EV car battery making components, Monday, May 29, 2023 in Becancour ,Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault smiles as his government and the federal government announce major investments in EV car battery making components, Monday, May 29, 2023 in Becancour ,Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories

The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon