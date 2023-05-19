Quebec sets out plan to reach 60 per cent of greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030
The Quebec government has now mapped out how it will achieve 60 per cent of its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, Premier François Legault said Friday as he announced an updated green economy plan.
The third edition of the province's green plan details increased funding for greenhouse gas reduction and climate change adaptation first announced in the March provincial budget. The province this year added $1.4 billion for the plan, bringing the total to $9 billion over five years.
Legault said Quebec already has the lowest emissions per capita in North America and he wants that to be remain true in 2030
"We are really a leader, and with the plan that was tabled today, we should still be the first," he told reporters in Montreal.
The province is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels — a reduction to six tonnes of carbon dioxide per resident from nine. The plan focuses on the transport and manufacturing sectors, which account for 40 per cent of emissions in the province.
Among the measures in the plan are more than $500 million to support the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles, as the government looks to bring the number of electric vehicles on Quebec roads to two million.
The plan also includes $1 billion to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, which are responsible for almost 10 per cent of the province's greenhouse gas emissions. About $215 million of that money will help fund projects for thermal waste treatment — methods that transform waste into energy that can be used for such things as heating.
Legault said the government plans to create a rating system to assess the energy performance of large buildings.
Patrick Bonin, a climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Canada, said Quebec is coasting on the fact that most of its electricity comes from renewable sources and argued the plan doesn't go far enough. He said he'd like to see more regulations, instead of billions of dollars in incentives.
"It's a lot of carrots and no sticks," he told reporters Friday.
The previous version of the plan included measures aimed at getting halfway to the province's reduction target. Legault said he is counting on technological advances to help the province hit 100 per cent of its goal by 2030.
While Bonin said the plan includes some good elements, such as the funding in electric vehicle charging stations, he said, it isn't credible when it counts on future technologies to achieve 40 per cent of its emission reduction targets.
"Quebec is not on track to reach and respect its greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030, and that is quite a concern," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
-
Ontario mother 'completely shocked' by unwanted find in McDonald's McNugget
An Ontario woman is calling on McDonald's to do more to warn its customers after she says her eight-year-old daughter nearly swallowed a bone found inside a chicken McNugget.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
London
-
Wanderlust Wives journey around the world
A local couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.
-
Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Ottawa man fined $10K for northern Ont. fishing violations
An Ottawa man who was caught with more than two dozen fish over the limit has been fined $10,000.
Calgary
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
Calgary police investigate possible luring incident near Stanley Jones School
Calgary police are investigating a potential luring incident that happened in the city's northeast on Thursday afternoon.
-
Police seize $200K in cocaine, fentanyl from 2 Calgary homes
Police say nearly $200,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized from two Calgary homes as part of a drug trafficking investigation
Kitchener
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Long weekend fun in Waterloo region
Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.
Vancouver
-
Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says
Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.
Edmonton
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Edmonton bringing back public water bottle filling stations
For the third summer in a row, the city is setting up water bottle filling stations to make sure Edmontonians have access to clean, safe drinking water.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Windsor
-
Doug Ford says province will offer more money to keep EV battery plant in Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will offer up more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road business
A 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
$14,000 in drugs and cash seized in south Windsor bust
Windsor police have charged a suspect after seizing over $14,000 worth of cash and drugs in south Windsor.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Ottawa
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
E-scooter pilot program begins in Saskatoon
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.