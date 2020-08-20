QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Premier François Legault once again took aim at Montreal Gazette journalist Aaron Derfel on Thursday.

In a parliamentary committee, the premier accused the journalist of bias, deeming that his articles were intended to systematically discredit his government.

Legault made the comments about Derfel, his third in recent months, as he spoke about the 2020-2021 budget allotments dedicated to the English-speaking community.

"Unacceptable," said the Liberal critic for relations with the English-speaking community, MNA Gregory Kelley, who said he considered Legault's attitude intimidating.

According to him, the premier launched an attack on freedom of the press on Thursday, and said he wondered if it is easier for Legault to attack an English-speaking journalist. Certainly, it is incorrect, he said in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press, to "target a journalist '' in particular.

The Jacques-Cartier MNA claimed that Legault's repeated comments against Derfel are poorly received by part of the English-speaking community, and he suspects the premier of doing because, he said, that community does not vote for his party.

