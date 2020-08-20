QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's premier is promising to respect the historic rights of the English-speaking community.

Francois Legault made the comments Thursday at a National Assembly hearing about government spending.

The CAQ government is working on a French-language action plan -- but Legault said it should not be seen as being "for or against" English speakers, but instead about protecting the French language.

The Liberal critic for relations with the English-speaking community, though, said he's disappointed by some of the premier's answers.

"I wasn't satisfied with all those answers. I feel like I got some half-responses on my questions. For example, are we going to push back school boards elections and pair them with our municipal elections; I think that's a solution that can make our school board elections work and have a higher level of participation," said Greg Kelley, MNA for the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier.

"On communication concerning health and social safety during the pandemic, he didn't clearly say if there are directives in place to continue to do that and do more, if there will be, it's sort of 'on verra' and we will see."



The is a developing story and will be updated.